France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga returns the ball to Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their Davis Cup final singles tennis match at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Switzerland fans cheer on their team during the Davis Cup final singles tennis match at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France's Davis Cup tennis team captain Arnaud Clement (R) speaks to France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during their Davis Cup final singles tennis match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Switzerland's Davis Cup tennis team captain Severin Luthi (R) speaks to his player Stanislas Wawrinka during their Davis Cup final singles tennis match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Switzerland fans cheer on their team during the Davis Cup final singles tennis match against France at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France's Richard Gasquet (C) reacts as he sits between Gilles Simon (L) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (R) during the Davis Cup final singles tennis match between Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka and France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka reacts during their Davis Cup final singles tennis match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A fan waves a French flag during the first Davis Cup final singles tennis match at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, near Lille, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LILLE France A record crowd of 27,432 people took their seats at the Pierre Mauroy stadium for the Davis Cup final between France and Switzerland on Friday.

The French tennis federation (FFT) and the International tennis federation (ITF) said the previous record for a sanctioned tennis match had been set in Seville in 2004 for the Davis Cup final between Spain and the United States.

The FFT said it expected the stadium to be at full capacity again for Saturday's doubles and Sunday's reverse singles.

The Pierre Mauroy stadium usually hosts Ligue 1 club Lille's games with a maximum capacity of just over 50,000 in football configuration.

The roof has been closed for the Davis Cup final.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)