Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
LILLE France A record crowd of 27,432 people took their seats at the Pierre Mauroy stadium for the Davis Cup final between France and Switzerland on Friday.
The French tennis federation (FFT) and the International tennis federation (ITF) said the previous record for a sanctioned tennis match had been set in Seville in 2004 for the Davis Cup final between Spain and the United States.
The FFT said it expected the stadium to be at full capacity again for Saturday's doubles and Sunday's reverse singles.
The Pierre Mauroy stadium usually hosts Ligue 1 club Lille's games with a maximum capacity of just over 50,000 in football configuration.
The roof has been closed for the Davis Cup final.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.