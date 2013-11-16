Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
BELGRADE Serbia's world number two Novak Djokovic has been left out of Saturday's doubles in the Davis Cup final against holders Czech Republic, with Nenad Zimonjic and Ilija Bozoljac named to play against Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek.
The teams were locked at 1-1 after Friday's opening singles, with Djokovic beating Stepanek in straight sets before Berdych redressed the balance against late replacement Dusan Lajovic, who stepped in for the injured Janko Tipsarevic.
Djokovic faces Berdych in Sunday's opening reverse singles before world number 117 Lajovic takes on Stepanek in a potentially decisive fifth rubber in the imposing Kombank Arena.
The Czechs are vying to become the first nation to retain the trophy since Spain won back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009, while hosts Serbia are bidding for their second cup after winning it at the same venue in 2010.
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.