Britain will travel to Canada in the first round of the 2017 Davis Cup, while the United States host Switzerland, after the draw was made on Thursday.

Britain's reign as champions ended with a 3-2 defeat by Argentina in the semi-finals last week.

Britain and Canada have clashed just once in the Davis Cup -- in 1967 -- and the tie is likely to pit three-times grand slam champion Andy Murray against Canada's world number six Milos Raonic, in a repeat of this year's Wimbledon final.

The United States, Davis Cup champions 32 times, face Switzerland, who won the tournament for the first time in 2014 with a team including this year's U.S. Open winner Stan Wawrinka and 17-times grand slam champion Roger Federer.

The draw for the World Group also gave world number one Novak Djokovic's Serbia a home clash with Russia, with Australia taking on 2012 and 2013 winners Czech Republic.

Croatia, who beat France in the other semi-final of this year's tournament, host Spain, while Argentina clash with Italy. Kei Nishikori's Japan face nine-times winners France.

The first round ties will be played from Feb. 3-5.

First round ties (home teams named first):

Argentina v Italy

Germany v Belgium

Australia v Czech Republic

United States v Switzerland

Japan v France

Canada v Britain

Serbia v Russia

Croatia v Spain

