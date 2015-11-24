Britain is bidding for a first Davis Cup triumph since 1936, while Belgium have never won the trophy.

Below are details of the tie which begins on Friday:

Venue: Flanders Expo, Ghent, capacity 13,000

Court surface: Clay

Teams (singles world ranking in brackets)

Belgium

David Goffin (16)

Steve Darcis (84)

Ruben Bemelmans (108)

Kimmer Coppejans (128)

Captain: Johan Van Herck

Britain

Andy Murray (2)

Kyle Edmund (100)

Jamie Murray (doubles ranking 7)

Dominic Inglot (doubles ranking 23)

Paths to final:

Belgium

First round: Beat Switzerland (home) 3-2

Quarter-final: Beat Canada (home) 5-0

Semi-final: Beat Argentina (home) 3-2

Britain

First round: Beat U.S. (home) 3-2

Quarter-final: Beat France (home) 3-1

Semi-final: Beat Australia (3-2)

Davis Cup titles:

Britain: 9 (most recent in 1936)

Belgium: 0

Previous meetings: 11 (Britain leads 7-4)

Most recent meeting: 2012 (Group 1, Euro-Africa QF) - Belgium won 4-1

Player head-to-heads:

Murray v Goffin (Murray leads 2-0)

Murray v Darcis (Murray leads 1-0)

Edmund v Darcis (Edmund leads 1-0)

Edmund v Goffin (never played)

--

Belgium have reached their first final since 1904 although they have been fortunate. In the first round neither Roger Federer or Stanislas Wawrinka played for Switzerland.

In the quarter-finals, Canada's top players Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil did not play while Argentina were without long-time injured star Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-finals.

--

Britain's have beaten the other three countries to host grand slams, although the "one-man team" label is hard to argue against. Of the nine rubbers they won on the way to the final, Andy Murray has featured in eight of them, six in singles and two with brother Jamie. James Ward, who crucially best American John Isner in the first round, is the only other player to win a rubber for Britain this year.

--

Kyle Edmund, 20, will join an elite group of players to make their Davis Cup singles debuts in the final:

Others include John McEnroe (1978), Pete Sampras (1991) and Henri Leconte (1982)

