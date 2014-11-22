LILLE France It could have been Stan Wawrinka's moment, but the Davis Cup final is all about Roger Federer after all.

Wawrinka has hit top form again in the wake of a convincing display at the ATP World Tour Finals, giving Switzerland the first point against France on Friday and offering another strong showing in Saturday's doubles as his team took a 2-1 lead against hosts France.

But Federer, even in a support role, can steal the limelight in Lille's Pierre Mauroy stadium.

The 17-times grand slam champion, looking to give Switzerland their first Davis Cup title, lost his first singles rubber against Gael Monfils on Friday five days after withdrawing from the World Tour final against Novak Djokovic.

His back has been the talk of the town, even on Saturday after he successfully paired up with Wawrinka to defeat Richard Gasquet and Julien Benneteau 6-3 7-5 6-4.

And he will be the one giving Switzerland the historic winning point on Sunday if he beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first reverse singles.

Wawrinka is scheduled to play last against Monfils but the match will only matter if Federer loses.

Until Saturday, Federer's back was the only issue.

"It's the last question I'll answer about my back now. I'm fine now," Federer told a news conference.

"I understand you want to know everything about it. But I know as much as you do. I've been very open and honest. For me, it's just about now whatever it feels like, I feel like I am at 100 percent."

Federer, however, remained cautious.

"Nothing is won really yet, but clearly it (the doubles) could be a big point," he said after showing tremendous improvement following Friday's mediocre performance.

"Medical team, coaching team, Stan, the rest of the guys, have all been unbelievably supportive and helpful through the tough times this last week and also yesterday," added Federer.

"So this match is clearly going to lift all our spirits, especially mine. I'll come out tomorrow and give it everything I have."

(Editing by Gene Cherry)