LILLE, France Having stolen the limelight from Davis Cup stalwart Stan Wawrinka, Roger Federer quickly turned attention towards his Switzerland team mates after securing the winning point in the final against France on Sunday.

Federer crushed Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-2 6-2 to give the Swiss a 3-1 win over the hosts, but the 17-times grand slam champion refused to be the hero.

"I'm really happy for all the guys in the team," he said.

"Stan put so much effort over the years and he played an unbelievable weekend, that's what gave me the opportunity today.

"I'm very much aware of that, this one is for the boys.

"I Can't thank Stan enough for the effort he's put in this weekend to build me back up. Same for (captain) Severin (Luthi). Just keeping me alive really."

Wawrinka played more Davis Cup ties than Federer recently, notably last year's World Group playoff against Ecuador that helped Switzerland stay in the elite and have a shot at this year's title.

Federer skipped that tie, which the Swiss won 4-1.

"We are happy. We made many sacrifices during the years to be able to win it. We did it now," said Wawrinka.

Asked what the Davis Cup title meant for him as it added to his record grand slam titles and Olympic doubles gold medal, Federer said: "This is not for me, it's one for them.

"I've won enough in my career that I don't need this to complete my... everything... ticking off the boxes... so I'm just happy for everybody else."

Federer let captain Severin Luthi and Wawrinka carry the trophy during a lap of honour on the clay of the Pierre Mauroy stadium.

Marco Chiudinelli and Michael Lammer did not play at the weekend but they have done their share of work over the years to keep Switzerland afloat.

Wawrinka put the visitors on track by winning the first point with a 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2 defeat of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before Federer was upset 6-1 6-4 6-3 by Gael Monfils.

Wawrinka was the main man at the beginning of the doubles, too as he and Federer beat Gasquet and Julien Benneteau 6-3 7-5 6-4 to take a 2-1 lead.

Wawrinka did not have to play on Sunday as his match against Monfils was cancelled after Federer did the job against Gasquet.

"I'm very happy the way I played," he said.

"Clearly I expected (French number one) Jo(-Wilfried Tsonga) to be on the other side of the net but I had an hour to get ready.

"Things were not easy but I was able to play aggressive and I'm happy it paid off."

