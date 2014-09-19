French supporters cheer their team during Gael Monfils' victory over Czech Republic's Lukas Rosol in their semi-final Davis Cup match at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(From L, visible faces) French team captain Arnaud Clement, Julien Benneteau, Michael Llodra, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet (front) react after their victory over Czech Republic in the semi-final of the Davis Cup at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates on the shoulder of team members after winning his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Palexpo in Geneva September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Palexpo in Geneva September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

PARIS This year's Davis Cup final between France and Switzerland from Nov. 21-23 will be played in Lille, the French tennis federation (FFT) said on Friday.

The FFT said in a statement that the tie would be played at Ligue 1 club Lille's Pierre Mauroy stadium.

The stadium has a retractable roof, which will be closed during the duration of the tie, and has a capacity of 27,000 in tennis configuration.

France have yet to choose the surface.

France advanced into the final by beating holders Czech Republic while Roger Federer-led Switzerland qualified for only their second final after knocking out Italy.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by martyn Herman)