I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt
MONACO Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will lead the France team against the United States in their home Davis Cup quarter-final next month, team captain Guy Forget said on Tuesday.
World number six Tsonga was named alongside Julien Benneteau, Gael Monfils and Michael Llodra as Forget stuck with the team that beat Canada in the previous round, meaning world number 16 Richard Gasquet was again left out.
The Americans will have top-10 players Mardy Fish and John Isner and the leading doubles team of Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan, captain Jim Courier said.
The tie will be played on clay at the Monte Carlo Country Club from April 6-8 before the Monte Carlo Masters.
LISBON Benfica beat a misfiring Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou's 13th goal in his last 13 games.
MUNICH Arsenal's Mesut Ozil may be struggling for form but his manager Arsene Wenger would not be drawn into speculation that the Germany midfielder could be dropped for Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg at Bayern Munich.