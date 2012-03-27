Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will lead the France team against the United States in their home Davis Cup quarter-final next month, team captain Guy Forget said on Tuesday.

World number six Tsonga was named alongside Julien Benneteau, Gael Monfils and Michael Llodra as Forget stuck with the team that beat Canada in the previous round, meaning world number 16 Richard Gasquet was again left out.

The Americans will have top-10 players Mardy Fish and John Isner and the leading doubles team of Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan, captain Jim Courier said.

The tie will be played on clay at the Monte Carlo Country Club from April 6-8 before the Monte Carlo Masters.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Gene Cherry; Editing by Ed Osmond)