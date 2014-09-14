Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
PARIS France wrapped up their Davis Cup semi-final tie against holders Czech Republic 4-1 on Sunday, a day after securing their final spot on home soil.
Julien Benneteau lost 6-4 6-3 to Jiri Vesely before Gael Monfils beat Lukas Rosol 5-7 6-4 7-5 in the reverse singles at Roland Garros.
Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga secured the winning point in Saturday's doubles by beating Radek Stepanek and Tomas Berdych 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-1.
On Friday, Gasquet defeated Berdych 6-3 6-2 6-3 while Tsonga defeated Rosol 6-2 6-2 6-3.
Les Bleus will take on Switzerland in the final at home on Nov. 21-23.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.