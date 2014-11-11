Gael Monfils of France returns a shot during his men's singles tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the third round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy sports hall in Paris, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France will send Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet and Julien Benneteau to take on Switzerland in the Davis Cup final this month as Les Bleus seek their first triumph in the competition since 2001.

The Nov. 21-23 event, in which Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are likely to team up for the Swiss, will be played on clay in Lille under the closed stadium roof of the Ligue 1 club's Pierre Mauroy stadium.

Gilles Simon was named as the replacement player.

"For the moment, I had to make a choice," captain Arnaud Clement told reporters in a telephone conference call. "Gilles had really good results this last week, but ... ultimately you have to make a choice and this is it."

France beat holders the Czech Republic 4-1 in the semi-finals, while 17-times grand slam champion Federer led Switzerland to only their second final by knocking out Italy.

None of the French players qualified for the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London this week which Federer and Australian Open champion Wawrinka are both competing in.

France do, however, boast impressive strength in depth with six players ranked in the world's top 30.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage, editing by Ed Osmond)