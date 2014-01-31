Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka returns the ball to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup World group first round tennis match in Novi Sad January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Novak Djurovic

Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka returns the ball to Serbia's Dusan Lajovic during their Davis Cup World group first round tennis match in Novi Sad January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Novak Djurovic

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after his Davis Cup World group first round tennis match against Serbia's Ilija Bozoljac in Novi Sad January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Novak Djurovic

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Serbia's Ilija Bozoljac during their Davis Cup World group first round tennis match in Novi Sad January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Novak Djurovic

Switzerland took advantage of Novak Djokovic's absence to open a 2-0 lead over last year's runners-up Serbia in their Davis Cup tie on Friday with Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka winning their singles rubbers.

Two months after their defeat by Czech Republic in the final, Serbia fielded a second-string team who were quickly put under pressure in their World Group first round clash.

Federer beat 268th-ranked Ilija Bozoljac 6-4 7-5 6-2 while Wawrinka, fresh from winning his maiden grand slam title at the Australian Open, eased past Dusan Lajovic 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-6(7).

France got off to a flier against Australia with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beating gutsy veteran Lleyton Hewitt 6-3 6-2 7-6(2) after Richard Gasquet outclassed Nick Kyrgios 7-6(3) 6-2 6-2.

The Czechs, who retained the Davis Cup in November, were losing 1-0 to the Netherlands in Ostrava, with Radek Stepanek going down in five sets to Robin Haase before Tomas Berdych plays Igor Sijsling later on Friday.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)