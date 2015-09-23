BRUSSELS Belgium will host Great Britain in November's Davis Cup final on clay in the city of Ghent, the local organisers said on Wednesday.

Tennis Vlaanderen said in a statement that the Nov. 27-29 matches would take place in a 13,000-seater hall at the Flanders Expo on the edge of Belgium's third-largest city.

The choice of clay as the surface was widely expected given that British number one Andy Murray has won grand slams at Wimbledon and in New York on grass and hard court respectively while only reaching the semi-finals of the French Open on the clay courts at Roland Garros.

Murray's two singles victories and a win in the doubles, with his brother Jamie, against Australia secured Britain's place in the final.

Belgium came from 2-1 down to secure a 3-2 victory over Argentina, which included two wins for their number one, 15th-ranked David Goffin.

