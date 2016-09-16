Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
NEW DELHI Spanish number one Rafa Nadal has pulled out of Friday's opening Davis Cup playoff singles against India with an upset stomach, said the tournament website.
Nadal had been due to play Ramkumar Ramanathan as the five-times champions seek promotion back to the World Group.
Feliciano Lopez replaces the former world number one who lost to Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the fourth round of the U.S. Open earlier this month.
Nadal is hoping to feature in Sunday's reverse singles against Saketh Myneni at New Delhi's RK Khanna stadium.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-