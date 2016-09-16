Rafa Nadal of Spain reacts after losing a point to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's singles final match at the China Open Tennis Tournament in Beijing, China, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

NEW DELHI Spanish number one Rafa Nadal has pulled out of Friday's opening Davis Cup playoff singles against India with an upset stomach, said the tournament website.

Nadal had been due to play Ramkumar Ramanathan as the five-times champions seek promotion back to the World Group.

Feliciano Lopez replaces the former world number one who lost to Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the fourth round of the U.S. Open earlier this month.

Nadal is hoping to feature in Sunday's reverse singles against Saketh Myneni at New Delhi's RK Khanna stadium.

