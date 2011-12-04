SEVILLE, Spain Rafa Nadal does not intend to play in the Davis Cup next year after securing Spain's fifth triumph in the competition with a stirring comeback win over Juan Martin Del Potro on Sunday.

The world number two, who has repeatedly called for the ATP World Tour calendar to be overhauled to reduce the burden on players, said he would be unable to play for Spain in 2012 because of the London Olympics where he will seek a second singles gold following his success in Beijing in 2008.

"Next year I will not play," the 25-year-old Mallorcan told a news conference. "Next year is a very complex year. It's an Olympic year.

"I'm one of the players that plays the highest number of games in the year and I don't want to overplay. I want a coherent calendar.

"Thank God, Spain has a good level of players and there are many good players that will replace us that play really high-level tennis."

Spain captain Albert Costa also left his future in the competition in doubt after three years at the helm during which his team won two titles.

"I'm going to think about whether I should stay or not," the former French Open champion said.

"The first thing is that I need to talk to the president of the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) and then I will make a decision.

"I'm going to take a week of holiday now and I will think about it. You will hear from me afterwards."

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey)