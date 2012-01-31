West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
MOSCOW World number 35 Alex Bogomolov is set to make his Davis Cup debut for Russia after being named in the squad for next week's World Group first-round tie against Austria.
Moscow-born Bogomolov, who had represented the United States in the past after moving there as a child with his parents, has been eligible to compete for Russia after getting a clearance from the International Tennis Federation last month.
The 28-year-old decided to switch nationalities last year, saying he wanted to represent his native country in Davis Cup and the Olympics.
Bogomolov told Russian media this month that he had to pay the U.S. tennis federation (USTA) $50,000 out of his own pocket to get the Americans' approval to switch nationalities.
Russia captain Shamil Tarpishchev also included 39th-ranked Mikhail Youzhny, Nikolay Davydenko (52) and Igor Kunitsyn (80) for February 10-12 tie in the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
ZURICH FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.