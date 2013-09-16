Czech Republic will be the top seeds when the draw for the 2014 Davis Cup is made this week, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday.

Winners last year, the Czechs have again reached the final and will play Serbia in Belgrade next month.

Serbia's run to the final earns them the second seeding, followed by Spain and Argentina.

France, United States, Canada and Kazakhstan make up the eight seeded nations who will be kept apart in round one.

The other eight teams in next year's World Group are Australia, Belgium, Germany, Britain, Italy, Japan, Netherlands and Switzerland.

The draw takes place in London on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)