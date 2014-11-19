Nomura hires England rugby coach Eddie Jones for leadership lessons
LONDON Japan's top investment bank Nomura has hired England rugby union coach Eddie Jones to impart his wisdom on leadership and teamwork to its clients in Europe.
BELGRADE Serbia’s world number one Novak Djokovic will return to Davis Cup action after a season's absence when he leads his country against Croatia in the first round in March, he said on Wednesday.
"Novak returns to the Serbia Davis Cup team for the first-round tie against Croatia from March 6-8," said Djokovic’s official website (www.novakdjokovic.com).
Djokovic, who steered Serbia to the 2010 Davis Cup title, skipped the tournament last season after Serbia fell short in the 2013 final against the Czech Republic, losing 3-2 in Belgrade despite Djokovic winning both his singles rubbers.
The 27-year old finished top of the 2014 world rankings after winning the season-ending ATP World Tour Final in London, which Switzerland's world number two Roger Federer forfeited on Sunday due to a back injury.
(editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Japan's top investment bank Nomura has hired England rugby union coach Eddie Jones to impart his wisdom on leadership and teamwork to its clients in Europe.
DORTMUND, Germany Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.