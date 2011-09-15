Novak Djokovic of Serbia, 2011 US Open men's singles champion, poses with his trophy as he visits the Empire State Building in New York, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BELGRADE World number one Novak Djokovic is not certain to play Friday's opening singles rubber in Serbia's Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina, coach Bogdan Obradovic said on Thursday.

Djokovic, who won his first U.S. Open title in New York on Monday, arrived in Belgrade on Thursday and missed the draw which pitted him against David Nalbandian in the first match.

"We have a serious team of experts investing every effort to make sure Novak recuperates and I am quite confident he will be ready on Friday because he is the kind of player who doesn't need much time to recover," Obradovic told a news conference.

"No matter who is on the court, we expect the fans to throng the Belgrade Arena's terraces an hour before the tie starts in order to create the right kind of atmosphere."

Janko Tipsarevic, who lost to compatriot Djokovic in their brutal U.S. Open quarter-final clash when he had to retire with a thigh injury, takes on Juan Martin Del Potro in Friday's second singles.

Serbia's Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki -- who will stand in for Djokovic if the world number one fails to recover from jetlag and fatigue -- meet Juan Ignacio Chela and Juan Monaco in Saturday's doubles, with the reverse singles on Sunday.

"My injury is history, I have trained without feeling any pain in the past three days and hence I am looking forward to what should be a very entertaining match with Del Potro," said Tipsarevic.

"He hasn't had too much success this season but on his day, he is a phenomenal player capable of beating anyone in the world."

Troicki said: "We'll see how quickly Djokovic can recover from his exertions, if I am elected to play instead of him I will give all I have to win a point for Serbia."

The Serbs won their first Davis Cup title last year with a 3-2 win over France in the Belgrade Arena, where they are undefeated as a team while Djokovic, who has only lost two matches on the ATP tour this year, also has a perfect singles record.

The 24-year old Belgrader also won the 2011 Australian Open and Wimbledon titles as he leapt over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to the pinnacle of the rankings.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)