MADRID Nicolas Almagro has withdrawn from Spain's Davis Cup team to play Canada in next week's first round tie in Vancouver and will be replaced by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) said on Saturday.

Almagro, the world number 11, was suffering the effects of his run to the last eight at the Australian Open and had been ruled out after undergoing tests on Friday, the RFET said in a statement on their website (www.rfet.es).

Garcia-Lopez, ranked 85, joins Feliciano Lopez and doubles pair Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez in the Spanish side as they seek to improve on last year's runners-up finish to the Czech Republic.

Spain have won three Davis Cup titles in the last five years but will meet the Canadians, led by Milos Raonic, without their top three singles players, David Ferrer, Rafa Nadal and Almagro.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)