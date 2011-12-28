Rafael Nadal of Spain looks at the ball before returning a shot during his Davis Cup World Group semi-final against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the Cordoba bullring September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Spain's new Davis Cup team captain Alex Corretja said he had not given up hope of being able to count on Rafa Nadal and David Ferrer for the 2012 campaign.

Corretja has been brought in on a two-year contract to replace Albert Costa, who stepped aside after captaining Spain to Davis Cup victory for the second time in three years earlier this month.

After beating Argentina in Seville, world number two Nadal and world number five Ferrer said they would not be available as they turned their focus on next year's London Olympics.

"No one has told me they are not going to play," Corretja told reporters at his presentation on Wednesday.

"It's another thing what they have said in the press. I want to hear everyone's opinions and their motives, and if there are players that feel they need to rest I will respect that and try to select the best team for each round.

"The team has to be above the individual. If I didn't think we had options without them I wouldn't be here."

Spain set out in search of their sixth Davis Cup title when Kazakhstan visit for their world group first round tie at home on February 10-12.

"My first objective is to have the best players available for February because if we don't get through that tie we don't make it to November," added Corretja, who said he would speak to the players and their coaches at the Australian Open.

