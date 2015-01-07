Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina returns the ball to Somdev Devvarman of Indiaduring their men's singles match at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

LONDON Juan Martin del Potro says he will play through the pain to return to action at the Australian Open warm-up event in Sydney next week after nearly a year out with a wrist injury.

The former U.S. Open champion had hoped to feature this week in Brisbane but his left wrist was still causing concern.

"I missed the tour, I missed to compete," Argentine Del Potro, who won the Sydney title last year, wrote on Facebook.

"Those feelings outweigh the pain in the wrist, which comes and goes and prevented me from having the ideal pre-season training.

"I take it as a reward for the effort that I put to return."

Del Potro has not played a competitive match since Feb. 25 last year in Dubai when he retired against Somdev Devvarman.

The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on Jan. 19.

