Rain has prevented completion of any second round matches at the Delray Beach International tennis championships in Florida on Wednesday.

The only singles match to make it on court was eighth seeded Belgian Xavier Malisse against Spanish qualifier Daniel Munoz, but persistent showers forced them off at 2-2.

Second round matches now scheduled for Thursday include top seed American John Isner against Japan's Go Soeda and champion South African Kevin Anderson against Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun.

(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)