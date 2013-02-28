New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
Rain has prevented completion of any second round matches at the Delray Beach International tennis championships in Florida on Wednesday.
The only singles match to make it on court was eighth seeded Belgian Xavier Malisse against Spanish qualifier Daniel Munoz, but persistent showers forced them off at 2-2.
Second round matches now scheduled for Thursday include top seed American John Isner against Japan's Go Soeda and champion South African Kevin Anderson against Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun.
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Police have launched an investigation after Paris St Germain's players were confronted by angry supporters upon their return to the French capital on Wednesday following their 6-1 Champions League defeat in Barcelona, the Ligue 1 club has said.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.