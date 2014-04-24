Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning a point during his match against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their quarter-final match at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON Novak Djokovic is set to become a father after announcing on Thursday that he and fiancée Jelena Ristic are expecting their first child.

"Jelena and I are truly blessed to soon become parents! My love is pregnant!," the world number two and six-times grand slam champion wrote on Facebook.

Djokovic, who got engaged to Ristic last September, is set to join Swiss players Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka as the only members of the current world top 10 with children.

Federer, who had twins with wife Mirka in 2009, is expecting a third child in the coming weeks.

Serbian Djokovic is currently recovering from a wrist injury and recently played down fears he could miss the French Open, the only grand slam missing from his collection.

