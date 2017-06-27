Murray says Wimbledon pressure helps him focus better
The pressure Andy Murray feels at Wimbledon actually helps him concentrate better, the defending champion has said.
EASTBOURNE, England Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon preparations were left drenched and flapping in England's south coast wind on Tuesday as Eastbourne's Aegon International was scrapped for the day with no matches completed due to rain.
The Serb world number four accepted a late wildcard into the ATP 250 grasscourt event, desperate to fine-tune his erratic form, but managed just one game against Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil before the rain set in.
While fans sought cover and raised umbrellas, organisers pushed back the resumption of play several times before finally accepting the British summer weather had got the better of them at around 6pm local time.
The tournament director brought Wednesday's start of play half an hour earlier to 10.30am, with a backlog building.
As well as Djokovic, women's French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and runner-up Simona Halep are scheduled to play, but in Ostapenko's case only if British hope Johanna Konta can complete an earlier round earlier in the day.
Other big names hoping to stretch their limbs on the lush lawns of Devonshire Park include women's world number one Angelique Kerber, and French players Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils.
The forecast is not great, though, with rain predicted for much of the morning, and lengthy spells of the afternoon.
Fans who left Devonshire Park seeing barely a ball struck will at least be refunded, the tournament said.
(Editing by: Toby Davis)
The pressure Andy Murray feels at Wimbledon actually helps him concentrate better, the defending champion has said.
Watford defender Craig Cathcart has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club till June 2021, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
SOCHI, Russia Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio said Germany's young squad are experienced and will not be underestimated when the teams meet in the Confederations Cup semi-finals on Thursday.