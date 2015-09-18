Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
LONDON The BBC has ended fears of losing coverage of Wimbledon tennis to pay-per-view television by agreeing a three-year extension to the current contract, it was announced on Friday.
A statement from the corporation said rights for television and radio coverage had been agreed until 2020.
"The BBC consistently delivers large national audiences for Wimbledon and they deliver those audiences with high-quality production values, live across multiple platforms and always with a strong narrative," said Richard Lewis, chief executive of the All England Club.
"Importantly, as host broadcaster for The Championships, the BBC also ensures that we can provide a comprehensive and premium service to our global media partners."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.