Leicester in serious trouble after Swansea defeat
Last season's Premier League champions Leicester City were left in serious trouble on Sunday after defeat by improving relegation rivals Swansea City, who moved three points above them.
Venus Williams made a triumphant to the WTA Tour on Wednesday, winning her first round match at the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami.
The former world number one had not played a singles match since last year's U.S. Open in New York when she revealed she had been diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an auto-immune disease that causes fatigue and joint soreness.
But the 31-year-old American was back on the court on Wednesday, beating Japan's Kimiko Date-Krumm 6-0 6-3 in an hour and 17 minutes.
"Just to be in this tournament is a huge win for me," Williams told reporters after being granted a wildcard entry into the tournament.
"Just being here is a win, I told myself going into this, this is a win. Just to train and get back at this level."
Belgium's Kim Clijsters, another former number one on the comeback trail, overcame a slow start before beating Australia's Jarmila Gajdosova 4-6 6-1 6-0.
Clijsters had not played since she lost to eventual champion Victoria Azarenka in the Australian Open semi-finals when she injured her ankle.
"It's always tough to get that first match rhythm under your belt," Clijsters said.
"One thing I can count on is I have the experience, though. It doesn't take me that long to get used to it again. But it has become tougher."
(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ian Ransom)
SOFIA Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov gave the roaring partisan crowd plenty to cheer about as he beat Belgian David Goffin 7-5 6-4 to win the Sofia Open for the first time on Sunday.
German tennis has responded with outrage after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) made the embarrassing error of playing the Nazi-era version of Germany's national anthem during a Fed Cup tie in Hawaii.