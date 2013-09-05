Lindsay Davenport of the U.S. returns a shot to Britain's Sarah Borwell and Raquel Kops-Jones of the U.S. during their Stanford Classic women's doubles semi-final match in Stanford, California July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Bartram

Former American world number one Lindsay Davenport, a winner of three grand slam singles titles, headlined the list of nominees up for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Davenport was announced as a nominee along with two-times grand slam winner Mary Pierce of France and 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez of Spain, the Hall of Fame said in a statement on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Davenport produced 55 singles titles and a 753-194 record over a 17-year career that included grand slam titles at the 1998 U.S. Open, 1999 Wimbledon, and 2000 Australian Open.

She also won a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and had a 33-3 record in Fed Cup competition for the United States.

Frenchwoman Pierce, known for her hard-hitting game, won 18 singles titles while compiling a 511-237 record that included triumphs at the 1995 Australian Open and 2000 French Open.

She was also on France's Fed Cup team for 10 years, playing an important role in helping the nation win their two titles in 1997 and 2003. She was also a member of the French Olympic Team in 1992, 1996, and 2004.

Martinez, 41, had 33 singles titles during her career, none bigger than her win over Martina Navratilova in the 1994 singles final at the All England Club to become the only Spanish woman to ever win the title.

Also nominated in the recent player category is Dutchwoman Chantal Vandierendonck, 48, who became the first ITF World Champion for wheelchair tennis in 1991.

Nominated in the contributor category for their work toward the growth and development of the sport are: tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, who has guided 10 players to world No. 1 status; Jane Brown Grimes, who has held executive leadership roles with the WTA, USTA, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame; and British tennis broadcaster and author John Barrett.

The Hall of Fame's 2014 class will be announced early next year and an induction ceremony will be held on July 12.

Located in Newport, Rhode Island, the International Tennis Hall of Fame has inducted 235 people representing 20 countries since 1955.

