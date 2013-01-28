Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic hits a return to Laura Robson of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

PRAGUE World number eight Petra Kvitova, dumped out in the second round at the Australian Open, will lead the Czech Republic in their Fed Cup title defence when they take on Australia in a first round tie next month.

Czech captain Petr Pala will stick with the same squad that lifted the crown for a second straight year in November, including Lucie Safarova, Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka.

"I decided on a proven, winning team," Pala said in a statement.

The Czechs will begin their attempt at a third straight title in front of their home fans in the northeastern city of Ostrava on February 9-10.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Mark Meadows)