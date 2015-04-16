Mar 21, 2015; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Martina Hingis (SUI) and Sania Mirza (IND) with the championship trophy after winning their doubles final match against Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) and Elena Vesnina (RUS) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden....

The last time Martina Hingis appeared in the Fed Cup for Switzerland she was a 17-year-old four-times grand slam champion with the world at her feet.

Half a lifetime later, aged 34, she returns to the team competition this weekend in a World Group playoff tie in Poland having re-launched her career as a doubles specialist and with half an eye on next year's Rio Olympics.

It would have seemed improbable at the Fed Cup final in 1998 against Spain, which the Swiss lost 3-2, that Hingis's best days were already behind her.

She had been world number one for well over a year and more grand slam singles titles seemed inevitable.

Only one more came though before injuries took their toll and she disappeared from the circuit in 2003, aged 22.

She did return in 2006, but was a shadow of her former self and called it quits in 2007 shortly before failing a doping test for a metabolite of cocaine and earning a two-year ban.

Her third return has been more positive and this year she partnered India's Leander Paes to the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open before winning the Indian Wells and Miami women's doubles with another Indian, Sania Mirza.

A Fed Cup return for Hingis, while useful for Swiss captain Heinz Guenthardt, may have another motive.

International Tennis Federation (ITF) rules state that a player must play in the Fed Cup to be eligible for the Olympic Games and Hingis clearly would love to add a medal to her treasure chest in Rio next year, possibly partnering Roger Federer in the mixed doubles.

While Hingis will get plenty of attention this weekend, the real highlights will be in the two semi-finals which see Russia host Germany in Sochi and holders the Czech Republic take on Amelie Mauresmo's France in Ostrava.

France reached the semis with a stunning comeback win from 2-0 against Italy in Genoa in February but will have their work cut out against the powerhouse Czechs led by Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

"It's obviously going to be a very, very difficult one," Mauresmo told the Fed Cup website. "I hope to find the right words. I hope the girls are having a great level and we'll see."

Russia will be without Maria Sharapova against Germany after she withdrew with a leg injury. Svetlana Kuznetsova will lead their challenge.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)