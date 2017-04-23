The United States and Belarus will meet in the Fed Cup final in November after winning their respective semi-finals on Sunday.

In Tampa Bay, Florida, the U.S. edged the Czech Republic 3-2, winning the deciding doubles rubber before a raucous crowd on the outdoor green clay.

World number 24 CoCo Vandeweghe was the heroine for the Americans, winning her singles match on Sunday before returning a couple of hours later to team up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands for an emphatic 6-2 6-3 win over Kristyna Pliskova and Katerina Siniakova.

Vandeweghe appropriately clinched the victory on serve, finishing the weekend a perfect 3-0 and sending the Americans through to the final for the first time since 2010.

The loss by the second-string Czech team, missing several top players, ended any hopes of a fourth title for the three-time defending champions.

In Minsk, Belarus won both Sunday singles to take an insurmountable 3-1 lead against Switzerland before the visitors won the dead doubles rubber.

Aryna Sabalenka sent Belarus into the final when she beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3 2-6 6-4, after team mate Aliaksandra Sasnovich had beaten Timea Bacsinszky 6-2 7-6(2).

The U.S. has not won the Fed Cup since 2000, while it will be the first final for Belarus, who will host the Nov. 11-12 decider.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Clare Fallon)