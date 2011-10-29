Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Bernard Tomic of Australia during their Davis Cup World Group playoff tennis match in Sydney September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

ZURICH Tennis ace Roger Federer has said retirement is not imminent and that he will continue playing as long he has fans' support.

In an interview with his home town newspaper the Basler Zeitung, the 30-year-old responded to a question about when he might stop playing.

"It will be a while before it's time. So long as I'm well supported, I'll participate." he said.

"It will likely be my body that decides when it's time."

The Swiss has won a men's record 16 grand slam singles titles but has dropped to fourth in the world rankings after a disappointing season where he failed to win a major.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley, editing by Mark Meadows)