Arsenal's title bid 'never over' for fighting Wenger
Arsene Wenger refused to give up on Arsenal's chances of winning this season's Premier League, despite trailing Chelsea by 12 points after a 3-1 weekend defeat by the league leaders.
LONDON World number one Novak Djokovic survived a match point on his way to a 3-6 6-3 7-6 defeat of Tomas Berdych in his opening group match at the ATP World Tour Finals on Monday.
The Serb, winner of three of the year's four majors, was given a thorough grilling by the hard-hitting Czech before sealing victory in two hours and 38 minutes to join Spain's David Ferrer on one win in Group A.
Berdych, whose only previous victory against the Serb came at Wimbledon last year, was left kicking himself after wasting a chance on his forehand when Djokovic served at 5-6, 30-40 in the decider.
He then fell apart in the tiebreak, gifting Djokovic several cheap points with rash errors and his opponent seized his opportunity, clinching victory at the first attempt.
Earlier, Ferrer produced a shock 6-4 7-5 defeat of world number three Andy Murray.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is not in any danger of losing his job despite the team failing to win a game since the start of the year, the club's chairman Jeff Mostyn has said.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.