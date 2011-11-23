Napoli seal 2-0 win over Genoa to climb to second
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Spain's David Ferrer stunned world number one Novak Djokovic to reach the ATP World Tour semi-finals on Wednesday, outplaying the Serb 6-3 6-1 at the O2 Arena.
Man-of-the-year Djokovic produced a lacklustre display against the world number five, crashing to defeat in one hour 15 minutes to leave his hopes of progress in doubt.
Djokovic, who edged past Tomas Berdych in his opening match, will now have to beat fellow Serb Janko Tipsarevic in his final Group A round-robin match on Friday to reach the semis.
Ferrer, the 2007 runner-up at the tournament, beat Andy Murray in straight sets in his opening match after which the Briton pulled out with a groin injury.
The Spaniard was inspired against Djokovic, taking complete control after breaking serve in the seventh game of the opening set.
Djokovic, winner of three of the year's four grand slams, made 33 unforced errors throughout the match and offered little resistance in the second set.
Earlier in the day, Berdych saved a match point on the way to a 2-6 6-3 7-6 defeat of alternate Tipsarevic who entered the tournament after Murray's misfortune.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
ROME Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini at the Stadio San Paolo to move up to second place in Serie A on Friday.
LONDON Ever since "little" Bournemouth, with their stadium capacity of under 11,500, reached the top tier of English football for the first time two years ago, they have had to cope with the psychological challenge of facing the biggest clubs in the land.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and expects a testing encounter when his team visit the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Monday.