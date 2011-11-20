Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his singles tennis match against Mardy Fish of the U.S. at the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Rafa Nadal opened his account at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-2 3-6 7-6 defeat of American Mardy Fish in a late-night Group B thriller at the O2 on Sunday.

The world number two was stretched to the limit by Fish who produced some dazzling tennis in his first match at the season-ender having cracked the world's top 10 this year.

Nadal took advantage of a slow start by his opponent to dominate the first set but the 29-year-old Fish responded by winning the second on his fifth set point with one of many sumptuous volleys he produced in the near three-hour duel.

Nadal, who had not played a competitive match for a month leading into the Finals, moved 2-0 ahead in the decider but after he rushed off court for a toilet break Fish reeled off the next three games when he returned.

The Spaniard broke back and had two match points at 5-6 on the Fish serve, failing to convert either chance.

Perspiring heavily on the quick indoor surface, Nadal moved 4-1 ahead in the tiebreak and when three more match points arrived he made no mistake, sealing victory when the leaping Fish netted a high volley.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)