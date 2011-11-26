LONDON Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the final of the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-3 7-5 victory against Tomas Berdych Saturday.

The world number six will face five-times champion Roger Federer in Sunday's final hoping to go one better than Sebastien Grosjean, the last Frenchman to reach the final of the season-ender when he lost to Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

Tsonga, playing in the elite event for the second time, produced his usual mix of powerful serving and punishing groundstrokes to subdue Czech Berdych, wrapping up victory with his seventh ace in one hour 33 minutes.

He will be playing Federer for the second time in the tournament, having lost a group match last Sunday in three sets.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)