Kumble exit seen as triumph for player power
NEW DELHI Anil Kumble's departure as head coach despite a successful year at the helm will be regarded as a triumph for player power in Indian cricket, according to several former captains.
PARIS An angry Nick Kyrgios was knocked out of the French Open on Thursday, going down 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2 to South African Kevin Anderson in the second round.
The temperamental Australian destroyed two rackets, including one that he smashed six times onto a cooler, and was handed a penalty point at the end of the second set.
The 18th seed has never made it past the third round at the Paris grand slam.
Anderson next faces Britain's Kyle Edmund.
The Twenty20 series against England presents South Africa with an opportunity to make up for the disappointment of failing to advance form the group stage of the Champions Trophy, captain AB de Villiers has said.
MADRID Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud dating back to when he coached Real Madrid.