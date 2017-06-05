Jun 4, 2017; Paris, France; Karen Khachanov (RUS) celebrates match point during his match against John Isner (USA) (not pictured) on day eight of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during his third round match against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro Reuters / Benoit Tessier

PARIS World number one Andy Murray will need to keep his guard up when he takes on rising star Karen Khachanov for a spot in the last eight with the Russian having already caused two upsets on his French Open debut.

The 21-year-old, ranked 53rd in the world, eliminated 13th-seed Tomas Berdych in round two before beating big-serving John Isner, seeded 21st, in four sets.

Murray's match on Court Philippe Chatrier, however, is not the highlight for the local fans, with Frenchman Gael Monfils taking on third-seed Stanlisas Wawrinka in their fourth round clash.

Monfils, a semi-finalist in 2008, reached the last 16 after fellow countryman Richard Gasquet retired due to a thigh injury midway through the third set.

In an all-French women's fourth round match, Caroline Garcia will play Alize Cornet, with the pair not on speaking terms after the former did not play for France in the Fed Cup in April.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova faces Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg for a place in the last eight.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)