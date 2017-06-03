Jun 1, 2017; Paris, France; Andy Murray (GBR) reacts during his match against Martin Klizan (SVK) (not pictured) match on day five of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS Andy Murray faces a serious test of his French Open credentials when the world number one takes on Juan Martin del Potro in the third round on Saturday -- if the Argentine's body holds up.

Briton Murray has dropped a set in each of his first two rounds while Del Potro, who he beat in the Olympics final last year, has been playing through the pain after being doubtful because of back and shoulder injuries.

The Argentine 29th seed, who benefited from Nicolas Almagro's retirement in the second round, is satisfied with his level but said he could have pulled out of his previous match.

"He is, in my opinion, one of the best players in the world when he is fit and healthy," top seed Murray, who has had a disappointing season, said of the 2009 U.S. Open champion.

The Scot, however, is confident, even if Del Potro beat him in their last encounter at the Davis Cup semi-finals last year.

"I definitely feel like I'm capable of winning that match. I'm playing way better than I was two weeks ago," he said.

