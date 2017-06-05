PARIS World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame an awful start to beat unheralded Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Monday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time.

Cepede Royg, ranked 97th, had a break point while leading 4-3 in the decider, but Pliskova overcame that scare and won the remaining games.

Pliskova, the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up, will take on Caroline Garcia of France for a place in the semi-finals.

Cepede Royg made an impressive start as she sprayed Court Suzanne Lenglen with winners but nerves eventually kicked in, allowing Pliskova to secure victory after one hour and 51 minutes.

