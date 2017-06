FILE PHOTO - A general view shows the Philippe Chatrier central court during the men's singles match between Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and Gael Monfils of France at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS French Open security officers closed a section of a Roland Garros walkway on Wednesday, citing "abandoned" luggage, a Reuters witness said, but quickly re-opened it.

The section affected was situated just below Court Philippe Chatrier, the main arena of the Paris stadium where defending champion Garbine Muguruza was playing Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 after attacks by Islamist militants in Paris that killed 130 people.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)