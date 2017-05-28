Bairstow leads England to rout of South Africa
LONDON Jonny Bairstow struck a sublime unbeaten 60 to lead England to a dominant nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the first Twenty20 international in Southampton on Wednesday.
PARIS Five months after being stabbed during a burglary, Petra Kvitova will provide the French Open with early chills as she makes her return to competition by opening play at Roland Garros on Sunday.
The left-handed Czech, a two-time Wimbledon champion, takes on American Julia Boserup on Court Philippe Chatrier after making a speedy recovery from a left hand injury sustained in the attack last December.
Whether she will be fit enough to beat the world number 86 is anyone's guess, but Kvitova was all smiles when she arrived at the stadium on Friday.
"I've already won my biggest fight," she told reporters. "I stayed in life and I have all my fingers.
"I’m happy that I didn’t have to change any technique, and everything seems OK. Of course, the hand doesn’t have that power and the strength yet, but I’m working on it."
Kvitova, who is seeded 15th courtesy of her protected ranking, reached the French Open semi-finals in 2012.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
Rory McIlroy hopes his disappointing showing at last week's U.S. Open will have knocked off the rust that built up while he recovered from injury and make him better prepared for this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.