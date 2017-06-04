Jun 2, 2017; Paris, France; Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) celebrates match point during her match against Shelby Rogers (USA) (not pictured) on day six of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

A look at the 2017 records of Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and France's Kristina Mladenovic ahead of their fourth-round match at the French Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-GARBINE MUGURUZA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 7-5 6-2 in the third round.

Rome: Semi-final loss to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Madrid: First-round loss to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-1 6-3

Stuttgart: Second-round loss to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 2-6 7-6(1) 6-1

Miami: Fourth-round loss to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7-6(1) Retired

Indian Wells: Quarter-final loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 7-6(2) 7-6(5)

Dubai: Second-round loss to Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 4-1 Retired

Doha: Second-round loss to Zhang Shuai (China) 7-6(3) 3-6 7-5

Australian Open: Quarter-final loss to Coco Vahdeweghe (U.S.) 6-4 6-0

Brisbane: Semi-final loss to Alize Cornet (France) 4-1 Retired

4-KRISTINA MLADENOVIC (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 7-5 4-6 8-6 in the third round.

Rome: First-round loss to Julia Goerges (Germany) 7-6(6) 7-5

Madrid: Lost in final to Simona Halep (Romania) 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2

Stuttgart: Lost in final to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 6-1 2-6 7-6(5)

Miami: Second-round loss to Patricia Maria Tig (Romania) 7-6(4) 6-2

Indian Wells: Semi-final defeat by Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 6-4

Acapulco: Lost in final to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-1 7-5

Dubai: Third-round defeat by Wang Qiang (China) 6-1 6-4

St. Petersburg: Beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) in the final 6-2 6-7(3) 6-4

Australian Open: First-round loss to Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-4 6-2

Hobart: First-round loss to Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6-1 6-2

(Complied by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)