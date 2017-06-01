Here's a look at the form and previous records of Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine ahead of their second-round match at the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

The three-times grand slam champion is vying for a second French Open triumph in three years, after winning the title in 2015.

Wawrinka is not an obvious favourite but, at 32, the wily Swiss is one of the best claycourt players on the tour, winning a title a year on the surface since 2013.

Rivals can take comfort from his indifferent claycourt season this year, with early exits in Madrid, Monte Carlo and Rome. The Swiss, however, claimed a comfortable win over Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia in the first-round.

Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine)

World number 89 Dolgopolov has never reached beyond the third round in his last six appearances at Roland Garros and his recent claycourt form gives little hope of a better return this year.

The 28-year-old was dumped out in the first round in Rome and he did not even qualify for the main draw in Madrid.

He defeated Argentine Carlos Berlocq in straight sets to book a second-round spot.

