Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Paris - 26/05/2017. A woman has a picture taken at the Roland Garros stadium. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Five things to watch out for on day one of the French Open on Sunday:

How fit is Petra Kvitova ?

The Czech is back to competitive tennis after sustaining injuries when she was stabbed during a burglary last December and she does not know yet whether her left, playing hand, is back to its best. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, seeded 15th thanks to her protected ranking, faces American Julia Boserup.

It's Thiem time

With none of the top five seeds in action, all eyes will be on Dominic Thiem, who takes on Australian Bernard Tomic, whose chop-and-slice style could cause the Austrian some frustration on Court Suzanne Lenglen. But while Thiem reached the last four last year, Tomic has never gone past the second round on the Paris clay.

Will Anisimova pull it off?

She's just 15 but was granted the USTA's French Open wild card, which makes her the youngest female player to start the tournament since local favourite Alize Corner in 2005.

Last year's juniors runner-up Anisimova, born from Russian parents and raised in Florida, takes on Japanese Kurumi Nara.

What's the weather going to be like?

Recent French Open tournaments have been disrupted by poor weather as the Roland Garros stadium is still waiting for a rook over its head -- which is expected to be done by 2020.

A few clouds are expected in western Paris on Sunday, but no rain and temperatures could reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Can Dimitrov end his Paris losing streak?

Grigor Dimitrov might be seeded 11th at Roland Garros, but the Bulgarian has lost his last four matches at the French Open.

