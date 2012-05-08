Roger Federer of Switzerland reaches to return a shot against Andy Roddick of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

BERLIN The small German town of Halle, known around the world for the grass court tennis event dominated by Roger Federer, has paid tribute to its biggest ambassador by naming a street after the 16-times Grand Slam champion.

The road leading to the tournament stadium has been renamed after the Swiss, who has won the Halle title five times.

"It was this personal commitment to us and the fact that he is highly respected the world over that led us to consider how we could honour him," tournament director Ralf Weber said on Tuesday.

Federer, 30, has used the event in the sleepy Westphalia town for more than a decade to prepare for Wimbledon. Most of his top rivals opted in the past to play the event at Queen's in London.

World number one Novak Djokovic and world number two Rafa Nadal are set to join Federer at this year's tournament.

