2016 refugee team wins Laureus award
MONACO A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
Rafa Nadal's preparations for Wimbledon were cut short when he was knocked out of the Halle Open by defending champion Philipp Kohlschreiber on Friday, while Roger Federer was taken to three sets by Milos Raonic in their quarter-final.
Kohlschreiber triumphed 6-3 6-4, four days after Nadal won a record seventh French Open title at Roland Garros.
It was the first time the German had beaten Nadal after eight previous defeats, although this was their first meeting on grass.
Kohlschreiber will face the winner of Czech third seed Tomas Berdych's match against wildcard Tommy Haas in the semi-finals.
Federer was taken to the wire by big-serving Canadian Raonic, losing the first set before coming through 6-7 6-4 7-6.
Raonic served 25 aces but that was not enough to halt the Swiss's march into the last four where he will face Mikhail Youzhny, who beat Radek Stepanek 6-4 4-6 6-4.
MADRID Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.
LONDON Swansea City's Premier League survival hopes were dealt a blow on Monday with the news that Nathan Dyer has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.