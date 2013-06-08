Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BERLIN French Open finalist Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week's Wimbledon warmup event at Halle in Germany, citing fatigue after a busy few weeks of tennis.

The Spaniard will try to win his eighth crown on the Roland Garros clay courts in Paris on Sunday against compatriot David Ferrer.

"It is a pity and unfortunate Rafael cannot come," said Halle tournament director Ralf Weber in a statement. "But I understand his decision...his health is the top priority."

World number four Nadal has recently won titles in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome, hitting top form on his favourite clay ahead of the French Open after coming back in February from a lengthy injury absence.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)