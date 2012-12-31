Novak Djokovic and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia hit a return to Andreas Seppi and Francesca Schiavone of Italy during their mixed doubles match during the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Perth December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

PERTH Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic suffered a bizarre injury scare after a faultless straight-sets victory over Italian Andreas Seppi at the Hopman Cup on Monday.

The world No.1 was signing autographs after the match when he hurt his leg as local fans pushed towards him.

Leaving his racquets and bag on the court, Djokovic limped straight up the tunnel to receive a medical assessment in the locker room.

The Serbian was unable to complete a television interview he had agreed to after his 6-3 6-4 victory over Seppi.

His on-court performance had been less stressful as he defeated a plucky opponent who pushed him to the limit in a five-set thriller at the French Open this year.

Djokovic only arrived in Perth from Abu Dhabi late on Sunday night and admitted he was troubled by jet lag.

"I felt this morning that I was dream-walking," he said. "I broke the ice after the first set and started to feel better."

Djokovic and Ana Ivanovic held an unassailable 2-0 in the tie against the Italian pairing of Seppi and Francesca Schiavone.

Ivanovic began the day by beating Schiavone 6-0 6-4.

Djokovic is taking part in the round-robin team event to be guaranteed at least three matches in his build-up to the Australian Open starting on January 14.

.

(Reporting by Will Swanton, Editing by Ed Osmond)