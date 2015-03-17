Belinda Bencic of Switzerland returns the ball to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles tennis match at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

INDIAN WELLS, California Teenager Belinda Bencic achieved an "unreal" life-long dream by pulling off the biggest win of her career with a 6-4 6-4 upset of fourth seed Caroline Wozniacki at the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.

With her fellow Swiss Martina Hingis looking on from the stands, the 18-year-old clinched her first victory over a top-five ranked player to reach the fourth round of the elite WTA event at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Her upset win also represented a stunning turnaround from the only previous meeting between the two players, a 6-0 6-0 drubbing by Wozniacki in Istanbul last year.

"I'm really excited, very happy," Bencic told reporters after breaking the world number five's serve twice in the opening set and once in the second.

"I always watched her on television and when I was a small girl she was idol, a role model for me and for my game. It makes me proud, it's really a big moment for me.

"It's always great when you beat a top player. It's all I was dreaming for and wishing for when I was a small kid. It's unreal that I beat a top-five player. I didn't expect this, but of course I was hoping for it."

Bencic, ranked 37th, said her embarrassing loss to Wozniacki in Turkey had not given her any added incentive.

"I was motivated to win, but I had no pressure going into the match," said the Swiss, who celebrated her 18th birthday last week in Indian Wells. "It was the past, so it didn't bother me any more.

"In Istanbul I had maybe too much respect and I was afraid, nervous. Today I really had a good game plan. I did what I had to do.

"I tried to hold the rallies with her and wait for my chances, be patient and then don't look for the winner too early, because that would be too many mistakes from my side."

Bencic, who beat two top-10 players on the way to the quarter-finals of last year's U.S. Open, was thrilled to have five-time grand slam singles champion Hingis in the stands.

"She came to watch today, and the day before yesterday too," said the Swiss, who is coached by Hingis' mother, Melanie Molitor.

"I'm really happy for her support and that she finds the time even when she's playing doubles to give me some tips and watch my matches."

