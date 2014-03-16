Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic beat his old rival Roger Federer 3-6 6-3 7-6(3) on Sunday to win a nailbiting BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells.
The Serbian overcame a shaky start when he dropped the first set, then had a nervous finish when he failed to serve out the match before coming from behind to clinch his first title of 2014.
The thrilling victory also gave Djokovic his third championship in the Californian desert tournament and lifted his career tally to 42 titles.
It was Federer's first loss in a final at Indian Wells after he had previously won a record four times.
(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; editing by Gene Cherry)
NEW DELHI Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
Second seed Angelique Kerber put on a determined display to rally past France's Pauline Parmentier 7-5 3-6 7-5 in the scorching desert heat to reach the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.